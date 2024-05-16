Carmelo Anthony's Viral Post On X After Pacers-Knicks Game
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The Knicks dominated and won by a score of 121-91.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson led the way with 44 points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting 18/35 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Many celebrities come out to Madison Square Garden during the playoffs.
In addition, a lot of former Knicks players have been in attendance, and one person who was there was ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony.
After the victory, Anthony sent out a post on X with two photos (one with his son).
There were over 5,000 likes and 130,000 impressions on his post in less than 24 hours.
Anthony captioned the post: "Night at @TheGarden with @kiyananthony 🗽"
Anthony is one of the most beloved Knicks of all time.
He spent seven seasons with the franchise, and this is the first time the Knicks have been in the second round (since Anthony led them there in 2013).
In addition to the Knicks, Anthony also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder over 19 seasons in the NBA.
Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics (who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round).