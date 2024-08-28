Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Kevin Durant And Anthony Edwards Rumors
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is one of the best young stars in the NBA.
On the other hand, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant is entering his 18th season in the NBA (and third with the Phoenix Suns).
The two were seen together a lot over the previous four months, as they faced off in the NBA playoffs (and were teammates on Team USA).
Recently, there has been speculation about them one day teaming up in the NBA.
Carmelo Anthony spoke about the rumblings in a recent episode of his podcast (7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony: "I hate hypotheticals. Do I think it would ever happen? Maybe. His last couple years, he'll see an opportunity where he can go and help somebody like ANT. That's a possibility, but I don't think them being cool and hanging out, is like they talking about teaming up. Athletes don't have time. They don't want to be wanting to worry about a bunch of s**t. Athletes get comfortable with their environment and who they are around."
Anthony gives good insight because he was once one of those superstars who fans and media speculated about in the same way.
The NBA legend made ten All-Star Games and averaged 20+ points per game in 14 of his 19 seasons.
In addition, Anthony is familiar with Durant, as they were teammates on Team USA twice (and competed against one another for over a decade).
If they ever made it happen, Edwards and Durant would be an intriguing duo, but right now, it appears to be only a hypothetical for offseason content.