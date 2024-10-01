Carmelo Anthony Reacts To LeBron James Viral Instagram Post
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers held media day to open up their 2024-25 NBA season.
A lot of attention was on LeBron and Bronny James, who will be the first father-son duo in NBA history.
After the day, LeBron made a post to Instagram that had over 900,000 likes and 6,000 comments in two hours.
He captioned his post: "PURE JOY 🙌🏾🙌🏾🤴🏾"
One person who left a comment was NBA legend (and his former Lakers teammate) Carmelo Anthony.
Anthony's comment had 2,900 likes in two hours.
He wrote: "Nothing like it 🫡"
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after his one season of college basketball at USC.
He finished last year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 27.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Anthony and James were both drafted in 2003.
Before spending one season as teammates during the 2021-22 season, they competed against each other 46 times over nearly two decades.
In those matchups, James had a commanding 30-16 record.
James still remains one of the best players in the NBA and is coming off a summer where he helped Team USA win the Gold medal.
The Lakers will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
Last season, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).