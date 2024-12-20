Carmelo Anthony Rumor Has NBA Fans Very Excited
Carmelo Anthony is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer last played during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
He currently hosts a popular podcast called 7PM in Brooklyn.
On Thursday, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported an update on the NBA legend.
Via McCarthy: "EXCLUSIVE: NBA legend @carmeloanthony in exploratory talks to join NBC or Amazon Prime Video's NBA coverage in 2025, source tell @FOS.
Anthony is a former 10-time NBA All-Star--and national champion for the Syracuse Orange."
Many NBA fans reacted to the report.
@NBABoards: "Melo might be a breath of fresh air, if he gives insight and analysis and not terrible hot takes."
@LONDO87540615: "Bro really finna be commentating on his son in a few years"
@PGsandDBs: "This could be huge if they let him rock‼️ "
@crypt0bitl0rd: "Carmelo bringing his basketball IQ to the mic? This could be fun to watch unfold."
Casey Holdahl: "They should stick to his post-game media routine: Melo gets fitted for the first three-quarters of the show then comes out and holds court for the last 15 minutes"
Anthony was the third pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.
He played 19 seasons for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 games.