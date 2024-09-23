Carolina Panthers React To Steph Curry's Instagram Post
On Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada.
The Panthers defeated the Raiders by a score of 36-22 to win their first game of the new season.
Via AP Writer Josh Dubow: "Panthers beat #Raiders 36-22 for the 2nd most lopsided Week 3 win for a team that lost the 1st 2 games by 23+ points. Only the 1994 Raiders won by more in Week 3 (48-16 at Denver)"
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was in attendance at the game.
Curry (via the Panthers): "Shoutout to the Panther nation. Keep pounding as always. You know I'm repping out here in Vegas watching the game. All love. Hopefully get this done. Let's get it. Keep pounding."
After the game, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 400,000 likes and 800 comments in two hours.
Curry captioned his post: "Charlotte to the Bay but it’s always@panthers for us #keeppounding"
One person to leave a comment was the Panthers.
Their comment had 900 likes in less than two hours.
The Panthers wrote: "🗣️ KEEP POUNDING"
The Panthers (1-2) will return to action next Sunday when they return home to host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in North Carolina.
As for Curry, he is entering his 16th season in the NBA (all with the Warriors).
They will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they visit Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.