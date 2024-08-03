Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Eric Paschall News
Eric Paschall most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Utah Jazz.
That year, he averaged 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 58 games (three starts).
Recently, Paschall signed with a team in Italy (Pistoia Basket).
Via Pistoia Basket (translated to English): "It's time to let the newcomer feel the heat @epaschall 🤝🔥
This is a player who has shown great numbers and technical skills in the NBA, ready to debut in Europe with our Extra Pistoia Basketball shirt 🏀"
Paschall also made a post to Instagram.
Paschall wrote: "Excited to get back on the court with @pistoiabasket2000 I know I been away from the game a while but I’m back. People will see!"
One person who reacted to the news was his former teammate (with the Jazz) Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell wrote (via his Instagram story): "YEAHHHHH HE BACK ‼️ @epaschall"
Mitchell and Paschall were teammates for one season in the NBA and are also childhood friends.
Paschall was the 41st pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Villanova.
He has played three seasons in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors (and Jazz).
His career averages are 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 158 regular season games.
During the 2022 season, Paschall appeared in four NBA playoff games with the Jazz.