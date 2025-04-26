Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Shedeur Sanders News
On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Many people believe they are getting a steal, as Sanders was one of the best quarterbacks in the country at Colorado last season.
Via The NFL: "With the No. 144 overall pick in the 2025 @NFLDraft , the @Browns select Shedeur Sanders."
After the news came out, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell sent out a post (via X) that had over 7,000 likes and 400,000 impressions in one hour.
He wrote: "Welcome to the Land💯 @ShedeurSanders"
Fans of Cleveland sports will likely enjoy seeing Mitchell's post, as he is arguably the most popular athlete playing in the city right now.
The Cavs finished the 2024-25 regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 64-18 record.
Earlier in the day, they beat the Miami Heat by a score of 124-87 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Mitchell finished with 13 points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/14 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via Cavs Notes: "Today’s 37-PT win was the 3rd-largest in @cavs playoff history.
+44 (130-86, 5/19/17 at BOS) +38 (116-78, 5/25/16 vs TOR) +37 (124-87, today at MIA)"
As for the Browns, they are coming off a season where they went 3-14.
They had been coming off a season where they made the NFL playoffs.
Via The Cleveland Browns: "From Colorado to Cleveland!
Shedeur Sanders joining the QB room"