Cavs Star Tristan Thompson Sends 3-Word Message To Bronny James
Bronny James has had a sensational rookie season in the G League for the South Bay Lakers.
The former USC guard had a game earlier this week where he put up 39 points and seven rebounds while shooting 14/21 from the field.
Many people reacted to his performance, and one person who sent out a post was Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson.
His three-word message had over 5,000 likes and 130,000 impressions.
Thompson wrote: "Keep going Bronny!!"
Thompson won the 2016 NBA Championship with Bronny's father (LeBron) as a member of the Cavs.
Therefore, fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
Several people commented on Thompson's post.
@jayroutt: "He is a baller! His progress will be phenomenal!! He's on his way up!"
@UncUno_Q: "People choosing to hate on bronny because they don’t like his dad is weak af to me and lame"
@DietBlood1: "🐐"
Thompson is currently in the middle of his 14th NBA season (and second stint with the Cavs).
He is averaging 1.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field in 36 games.
The former Texas star has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers.
As for Bronny, he was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season with the USC Trojans.
He is averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 23 NBA Games for the Los Angeles Lakers.