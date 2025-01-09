Celtics And Grizzlies G League Teams Make A Trade
Jason Preston spent part of the previous two seasons playing in the NBA.
On January 6, the Memphis Hustle announced that they had traded Preston's rights to the Maine Celtics.
Via The Hustle: "The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired guard DJ Steward from the Maine Celtics for the returning player rights to guard Jason Preston and a 2025 second round pick."
Preston was the 33rd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He has career averages of 2.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 23.8% from the three-point range in 21 games for the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz.
The 25-year-old has also appeared in one NBA playoff game.
Via X User @BruceVeliz: "Jason Preston was a huge part of Ohio making the NCAA tournament in 2021 and beating a Virginia team in an upset.
Has played around the NBA as well and a player to keep an eye on as a potential two/way for the future if not a guy who is fighting for a spot which he deserves"
Meanwhile, Steward has yet to make his NBA debut.
The former Duke star finished last season with averages of 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 2 games (five starts) for Maine.
Via NBA G League on December 21: "Two-Way @windycitybulls point guard DJ Steward put on a show against the Warriors, dropping a double-double and tying his career-high with 12 assists at G League Winter Showcase"