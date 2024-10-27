Jaylen Brown Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Heartfelt Instagram Post
Recently, the heartbreaking news that USF basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim had passed away was announced.
Abdur-Rahim was 43.
Via USF Men's Basketball on October 24: "We are heartbroken over the passing of Coach Abdur-Rahim.
A tremendous man & leader with an infectious personality that was a shining light to all he encountered.
Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends and everyone that he left a lasting impact on."
Following the news, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made a post to Instagram.
Edwards captioned his post: "6am Therrell HS Mode! R.I.P. Coach Amir 🕊️"
One person who left a comment was Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.
Brown wrote: "RIP 🕊️"
Edwards and Brown are both from Atlanta, Georgia.
Abdur-Rahim had previously been an assistant coach at UGA and head coach for Kennesaw State.
Via ESPN's Jeff Borzello: "Amir Abdur-Rahim was one of the brightest young coaches in basketball. Just 43. Orchestrated remarkable turnarounds at Kennesaw State and South Florida, helped sign Anthony Edwards at Georgia. Made an impact on so many people. Great person, husband, father."
Edwards finished his one season in college with averages of 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 32 games for the Bulldogs.
He was then the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves.
Edwards is one of the best young stars in the NBA at just 23.
He is a two-time All-Star and won a Gold medal with Team USA over the summer.