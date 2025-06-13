Celtics Legend Larry Bird Reveals Current NBA Player He Would Want To Play
Larry Bird is known as one of the most competitive athletes in sports history.
At one point, the Boston Celtics legend won three MVP Awards in a row (1984-86).
Last year, the Hall of Famer revealed that Nikola Jokic (who is also a three-time MVP) is a current player that he wished he could have played.
Bird (via NBA on TNT in 2024): "I would love to play against him. He's good... There's so many great centers over the history of our game. Man, is he good."
Jokic has been on a historic run over the last five seasons.
In addition to his three MVPs, the Denver Nuggets also won the 2023 NBA Championship.
Via The NBA (on January 14): "With his 8th assist tonight, Nikola Jokić just became the fastest player to reach 15K+ PTS, 7,500+ REB, and 5K+ AST, doing so in just 709 games.
The fastest previously? Larry Bird at 799 games."
Jokic finished this past season averaging a triple-double.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic this season:
— 30/13/10
— 1st in triple-doubles
— 1st ever 30/20/20 game
— Most PTS ever in triple-double
— Most triple-doubles by a center
— 1st non-PG to average triple-double
— Top 3 in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG
Record breaking season."
Despite Jokic's dominance, the Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.
As for Bird, he retired after the 1991-92 season.
He spent all 13 seasons of his career with the Celtics.