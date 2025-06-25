Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Feelings Clear About Jrue Holiday Trade
Jrue Holiday had been a key player on the Boston Celtics for each of the previous two seasons.
On Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Holiday is being sent to the Portland Trail Blazers in a trade for Anfernee Simons.
Following the trade, Celtics legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Paul Pierce gave his thoughts on the deal.
Pierce (via FS1's Speak): "We lost a lot in this trade. We lost a champion, we lost a leader in the locker room, we lost a part of the culture, the DNA that he brought to the Celtics that was valuable... I understand the trade. Jrue has a couple more years left on his contract at a steep price... Anfernee has one year left."
Holiday finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via Sean Grande: "But mostly this tonight, it’s virtually impossible to impact a city and a franchise in 21 months more than Jrue and Lauren Holiday did for Boston and the Celtics.
He’s a forever Celtic now, a made man whenever he comes back."
Holiday has played 16 seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.
The former UCLA star has won two NBA Championships.
Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "Jrue Holiday will receive a massive ovation whenever he returns to Boston for decades."