Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Predicts Winner Of NBA Finals
Paul Pierce is one of the best Boston Celtics players of all time.
He has been a big supporter of the franchise since retiring from the league in 2017.
That said, the Celtics were eliminated by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Now that his team can no longer win the title, Pierce predicts that the Oklahoma City Thunder will win the NBA Championship.
Pierce (via FS1's Speak): "They put me on notice... They got my respect... I think the Thunder are going to win it all."
The Thunder finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.
After sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, they won a tough seven-game series over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.
On Tuesday night, the Thunder will begin their Western Conference finals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with Game 1 (at home).
Via The NBA: "ANT vs. SGA. TIMBERWOLVES vs. THUNDER.
Two electrifying superstars headline the battle for the West that begins tonight.
Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder for GAME 1 of the Western Conference Finals at 8:30pm/et on ESPN"
As for Pierce, the Hall of Fame forward also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and LA Clippers (in addition to the Celtics).
He led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.