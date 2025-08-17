Celtics Legend Ray Allen Sends Out Viral Instagram Post That Captures Fan's Attention
Ray Allen is one of the best players in NBA history.
He is argubaly most known for his time with the Boston Celtics where he helped lead the franchsie to the 2008 NBA Championship.
On Saturday, Allen made a post to Instagram that got a lot of attention.
Allen wrote: "Every jersey tells a story. Behind each one are surgeries, wins, losses, late nights, losing streaks, winning streaks, sneakers, trades, teammates, coaches, friends, and entire cities. When I look back at the jerseys I wore, I think to myself: “What a ride it has been.”The truth is, it wasn’t easy. There were haters then, and there are haters now. But none of that mattered — because I put in the work. And that’s the secret: when you give everything you have, it doesn’t matter what someone else says about you. What matters is that you showed up not only for yourself but for your teammates- everyday! This life doesn’t come without struggle. The adversity is what creates the brilliance in us. One day you’ll look back at your body of work and realize just how much you overcame. That’s when the emotions hit. That’s when the pride sets in. No one can take away the impact you’ve left on the game or on the people that rooted for you.Yes, there will be plenty to complain about but the doers in life just go forward and refuse to let the hard parts get in their way. Stop complaining. Stop making excuses. Too hot outside? Too cold in the gym? Practice too early? Doesn’t matter. Just do it. Show up. Commit. Because if you put in the work — truly commit — one day you’ll look back at your life’s work with tears in your eyes and pride in your heart. It will bring you more joy and fulfillment than you can imagine. It’s not luck. It’s not talent. It’s just work!"
Allen's post had over 13,000 likes in six hours.
Many fans left comments.
@iamjayb5: "The Seattle SuperSonics Collection 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@zakromanoff: "Jesus shuttlesworth 🔥🔥🔥"
@reagans__dad: "1st Bucks jersey is one of my all time favorite 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥: "
@teamjordan: "Well said! We just need to get you a Lincoln jersey for that collection"
@_swaggyj5: "Fav player all time!"
Allen was the fifth pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of UConn.
The two-time NBA Champion also spent time with the Miami Heat, Seattle SuperSonics and Milwaukee Bucks over 18 years.