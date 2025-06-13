Paul Pierce Makes Feelings Clear About Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant
Paul Pierce and Kobe Bryant are two of the best NBA players of all time.
During the prime of their careers, the Hall of Famers faced off against each other in the NBA Finals twice.
Recently, Pierce spoke about going up against Bryant (via FS1's Speak).
Pierce: "If I had to sum it up in one word, just one word... Facing Kobe was stressful... It was hard to get sleep because now you going against the Mamba. The second coming of Jordan... When I looked into the Mamba’s eyes, I saw Jordan’s reflection."
Pierce and the Celtics beat Bryant and the Lakers in 2008.
Via The Boston Celtics (on June 12, 2018): "#10YearsAgo ☘️ 6/12/2008 The Celtics storm back from a 24-point deficit to take a 3-1 series lead over the Lakers in the @NBA finals.
@paulpierce34 : 20 pts @KGArea21 : 16 pts, 11 rbs Allen: 19 pts, 9 rbs Posey: 18 pts"
However, Bryant got his revenge in 2010.
Via @KBsLakeShow24 (on June 17, 2023): "On This Day in 2010
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics 83-79 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals avenging their loss in 2008 to win Back to Back Championships and 16th Overall"
Bryant famously spent all 20 seasons of his career with the Lakers.
He made 18 All-Star Games, won five titles and was the 2008 MVP.
Via StatMuse: "Kobe once did this in 4 consecutive games:
65 PTS
50 PTS
60 PTS
50 PTS
He averaged 40/6/5 that month."