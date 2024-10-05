Celtics Star Al Horford Has Dull Reaction To Blockbuster Knicks Trade
The New York Knicks have been one of the best stories in the NBA over the previous two years.
Over the offseason, they have done an excellent job of improving the roster.
After trading for Mikal Bridges (via the Brooklyn Nets), the Knicks have now landed Karl-Anthony Towns (via the Minnesota Timberwolves).
Recently, Boston Celtics star Al Horford was asked about the big trade (h/t CLNS Media).
Reporter: "Do you have any reaction to the Knicks adding Towns?"
Horford: "Karl is a great player, and it's gonna be good for them. He does a lot of things on the floor."
Horford did not go into much detail in his answer, so it's possible that he does not want to talk about their Eastern Conference foe.
The Knicks are expected to be a team that can rival the Celtics this upcoming season.
Last season, the Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
Towns finished the year with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves (he helped them reach the Western Conference finals).
The Celtics had a miraculous 2024 season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and won the NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks in five games.
Horford averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 65 games.