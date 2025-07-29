Fastbreak

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sends Out 4-Word Post That Goes Viral

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum made a post to X.

Feb 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jayson Tatum is one of the most followed NBA players on social media.

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics superstar made a four-word post to X that had over 3,000 likes in one hour.

He wrote: "I love St. Louis"

The six-time NBA All-Star has been in his hometown (this week) giving back to the community.

Via The Jayson Tatum Foundation: "JT on sharing advice to inspire the next generation and making a lasting impact in his hometown of St. Louis 🖤👏"

Many people reacted to Tatum's viral post on X.

Noa Dalzell: "Seems like Jayson Tatum has been enjoying his week back in his hometown — had his annual golf charity fundraiser yesterday, and a basketball camp this past weekend"

@heavyditisoul: "Happy for you champ. Boston loves you"

@lockedupjb: "I love you"

@Tronix0_: "Just booked tickets to St. Louis thanks for the recommendation"

@JuanlovesJt: "I love whatever you love goat"

@cadchuige: "I do too! Didn’t know what to think when my daughter chose WashU. I’ve been there about 6 times, and have fallen in love w your vibrant city. Great food, music, rich history, and a beautiful ball park. Love the Lou! When I wear your jersey, I feel the love! You’re so loved JT ☘️"

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the first half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Before getting hurt in the 2025 NBA playoffs, Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.

He has spent all eight seasons of his pro career playing for Boston.

