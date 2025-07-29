Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sends Out 4-Word Post That Goes Viral
Jayson Tatum is one of the most followed NBA players on social media.
On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics superstar made a four-word post to X that had over 3,000 likes in one hour.
He wrote: "I love St. Louis"
The six-time NBA All-Star has been in his hometown (this week) giving back to the community.
Via The Jayson Tatum Foundation: "JT on sharing advice to inspire the next generation and making a lasting impact in his hometown of St. Louis 🖤👏"
Many people reacted to Tatum's viral post on X.
Noa Dalzell: "Seems like Jayson Tatum has been enjoying his week back in his hometown — had his annual golf charity fundraiser yesterday, and a basketball camp this past weekend"
@heavyditisoul: "Happy for you champ. Boston loves you"
@lockedupjb: "I love you"
@Tronix0_: "Just booked tickets to St. Louis thanks for the recommendation"
@JuanlovesJt: "I love whatever you love goat"
@cadchuige: "I do too! Didn’t know what to think when my daughter chose WashU. I’ve been there about 6 times, and have fallen in love w your vibrant city. Great food, music, rich history, and a beautiful ball park. Love the Lou! When I wear your jersey, I feel the love! You’re so loved JT ☘️"
Before getting hurt in the 2025 NBA playoffs, Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He has spent all eight seasons of his pro career playing for Boston.