Fastbreak

Chad Johnson Reacts To NBA Player Reportedly Retiring

NFL legend Chad Johnson reacted to the news about AJ Griffin (Houston Rockets).

Ben Stinar

Sep 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Cincinnati Bengals player, Chad Johnson, walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Cincinnati Bengals player, Chad Johnson, walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

AJ Griffin is coming off a season where he appeared in 20 games for the Atlanta Hawks.

The former Duke star averaged 2.4 points per contest in less than eight minutes of playing time.

Over the offseason, the Hawks traded Griffin to the Houston Rockets.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski on June 27: "ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading F AJ Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the 44th pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Griffin, 20, was a 2022 first-round pick out of Duke."

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Griffin will be bought out by the Rockets and is expected to retire.

Via Charania: "Rockets are waiving AJ Griffin via contract buyout, as he is expected to step away from basketball at 21 years old after two NBA seasons, sources said."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

One person who sent out a post was NFL legend Chad Johnson.

Legion Hoops wrote: "BREAKING: AJ Griffin is stepping away from basketball at 21-years-old, per @ShamsCharania"

Johnson responded: "💔"

Griffin was the 16th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and had a productive rookie season in Atlanta.

He averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.

Atlanta Hawks
Oct 16, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin (14) and guard Wesley Matthews (32) celebrate a made basket in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As for Johnson, he is one of the best wide receivers of all time.

He still remains very active in podcasting and social media.

The 46-year-old has over 3.1 million followers on X.

Chad Johnso
Fromer Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens, right, laugh while walking the field before the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.