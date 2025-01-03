Charles Barkley Admits He Was Wrong About This NBA Team
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best team in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
That said, a lot of people do not believe that they are legit title contenders.
On Thursday, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley admitted he was wrong about the Cavs.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "I have to admit I might have been wrong about the Cleveland Cavaliers... The Cleveland Cavaliers are starting to make me a believers... We got to start giving the Cavaliers their props man."
Cavs fans will likely love hearing Barkley's comments.
Right now, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-4 record in 33 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak (and have gone 9-1 over their last ten).
Via NBA Communications on Thursday: "Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in December."
The Cavs are led by All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
He is currently averaging 23.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 32 games.
The Cavs will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).