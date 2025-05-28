Charles Barkley Calls Out ESPN Over Face Of NBA Discussion
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are playing Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The NBA on TNT crew is live in Indiana for the game.
Before tip-off, Charles Barkley called out ESPN over their coverage of Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards.
Barkley (h/t House of Highlights): Hey, ESPN. Don't try to make Anthony Edwards the face of the NBA. The face of the NBA is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joker and Giannis. You can't give it to people. They have to take it, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is taking it."
Edwards is coming off a disappointing Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder where he had just 16 points while shooting 5/13 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range.
He faced a lot of criticism following the 128-126 loss (at home).
On the other hand, 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had one of the best games of his playoff career.
He finished with 40 points, nine rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 13/30 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Shai through his first 15 games of the 2025 Playoffs:
442 points
84 rebounds
103 assists
23 steals
Only other players to reach those marks through the first 15 games of a postseason:
• Michael Jordan (1989, 1991)
• LeBron James (2017)"
Game 5 will be on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder lead the series 3-1.