Charles Barkley Faces Backlash From Timberwolves Fans For Recent Comments
The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the best stories of the 2023-24 NBA season.
They have a loaded roster led by rising superstar Anthony Edwards, and reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.
However, NBA legend Charles Barkley does not think they will be able to build off that success during the 2025 postseason.
Barkley (via The Bill Simmons Podcast): "Minnesota, I think will regress... They will regress. They got lucky last year. Everything worked out for them."
Many Timberwolves fans reacted on social media.
Via @coleworld1621: "Of course Chuck would say something like this 🙄🙄🙄 He always got something to refute anything good the Wolves have done even after it happened. We are just so damn lucky, clearly!"
Via @LeifEriksonMN: "Barkley also said Memphis could be dangerous because Steven Adams will be healthy…the same Steven Adams who was traded to Houston."
Via @ChrisBernucca: "The Suns were the best midrange shooting team in the NBA last season. The soft spot of the Wolves' defense was the midrange. And they still got swept."
Via @ReggieRegg79: "That’s why I’m so happy Inside the NBA is in its last year. Tired of hearing these old takes of people that don’t watch the games"
Via @WolvesFan329: "I stopped listening to Inside several years ago. They were funny, less so now and they clearly don't watch Wolves games, so why would I take anything they say seriously? My rule is, if Jonny Athletic doesn't say it, it ain't true."
Via @Buddakao: "Most proposterous part of this clip didn’t even get mentioned: he finishes his genius take in this clip with “I love the fact they went out and got Westbrook.” Why? Why does he love that fact? lol"