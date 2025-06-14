Charles Barkley Makes Blunt Statement After Thunder-Pacers Game
On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) by a score of 111-104.
With the loss, the series is now tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 back in Oklahoma City on Monday night.
Following the loss, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkely made his feelings clear about the remainder of the series.
Barkley (via NBA TV): "I think they're in trouble. When you have a team on the ropes, you have to finish them off. If you go up 3-1, you're in great shape... They're going back to Oklahoma City. I think this series is a wrap. I thought tonight was a big deal for both teams."
Barkley makes a good point, as the Pacers had a legitimate chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead.
Instead of the Pacers being in the driver's seat, the Thunder can now take a 3-2 lead on their home floor.
Via Rachel Nichols: "Not as dramatic as the Pacers stealing Game 1 with .3 seconds remaining, but this was a nails closing kick from the Thunder, 12-1 run in the final 3 minutes. The NBA Finals are basically beginning all over again - tied up and heading back to OKC."
Alex Caruso played a major (role off the bench) for the Thunder.
He finished with 20 points, three rebounds, five steals and one block while shooting 7/9 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Welcome to the Carushow
Alex Caruso becomes the first player in NBA history to have two 20-point games in an NBA Finals after having ZERO in the regular season"