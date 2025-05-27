Fastbreak

Charles Barkley Makes Bold Prediction For 2025 NBA Championship

Charles Barkley thinks no team has a chance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ben Stinar

Unknown date 1995; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a sensational season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference.

After beating the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds, they are up 3-1 in the Western Conference finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

One person who is a huge believer in the Thunder is Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "This is the Oklahoma City Invitational. Whoever comes out the east, they're gonna beat the hell out of them... The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to win the championship... OKC is the best team in the NBA."

While many believe the Thunder will win the title, Barkley seems to think that they will crush the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks.

The Pacers currently lead the Knicks 2-1 with Game 4 on Tuesday night (in Indiana).

Via The NBA: "OKC's season was defined by dominant wins

The Thunder's 54 double-digit wins in 2024-25 are the most in one season in NBA history!"

The Thunder still have to close out the Timberwolves, as Game 5 will be in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

A loss would mean they would have to go back to Minnesota for Game 6 (on Friday).

Via StatMuse: "Thunder are 29-1 vs the East.

The best record against the opposing conference in NBA history."

The Thunder last reached the NBA Finals during the 2012 season.

They have yet to win an NBA Championship since moving (from Seattle).

