Charles Barkley Makes Bold Statement About NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players of all time.
The Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) retired after the 1989 season, so he doesn't get mentioned as much as the more recent superstars.
Recently, Charles Barkley made a bold statement about Abdul-Jabbar (Via The Steam Room).
Barkley: "These fools on television always talking about who's the greatest basketball player ever between Michael, LeBron and Kobe and things like that. Kareem should be in that conversation. I have nothing but admiration and respect for him and that's just the basketball aspect of it... Him and Bill Russell, they're our Jackie Robinson in Basketball."
Abdul-Jabbar was the first pick in the 1969 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He spent 20 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks (and Lakers).
After winning one title with Milwaukee, the 19-time NBA All-Star won five more with the Lakers.
The 77-year-old had career averages of 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 1,560 regular season games.
He appeared in 237 NBA playoff games.
Via NBA University: "Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Resume:
• 6x NBA Champion - 10x Finals
• 6x NBA MVP
• 2x Finals MVP
• 19x All-Star
• 15x All-NBA
• 38,387 PTS (2nd)
• 3,189 BLK (3rd)
• 17,440 RBS (3rd)
• 3x NCAA Champion (88-2)
• 2x NCAA POTY
• 3x 1st-Team All-American
• 3x NY State Champ (79-2)"
As for Barkley, he is also one of the best 50 players of all time.
The 1993 MVP played 16 years for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.