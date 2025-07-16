Charles Barkley Makes Feelings Clear About Bulls Legend Michael Jordan
Charles Barkley is one of the best 30 players in NBA history.
That said, during his only trip to the NBA Finals, he had to go up against Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
Barkley and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Bulls in six games.
In a recent interview with Dan Patrick, Barkley spoke honestly about Jordan.
Barkley: "I did not think Michael Jordan was better than me until he beat me in the Finals... I thought Michael Jordan was a better player than me. That's the only player I ever played against I thought was better than me."
Jordan (who won six titles) had career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the filed and 32.7% from the three-point range in 1,072 games.
He went 31-24 in 55 matchups against Barkley.
Via 60 Minutes (on March 16, 2023): "Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were best friends until Barkley criticized Jordan’s management of his NBA team. The friendship ended, and they haven’t spoken in years."
Despite never winning a title, Barkley had a sensational career with averages of 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field in 1,073 games.
He won the 1993 MVP Award.
Via StatMuse (in 2022): "Charles Barkley in his 11 All-Star seasons:
24/12/4
54.5 FG%
11x All-NBA (5x First Team)
1x MVP
One of the best to ever do it."