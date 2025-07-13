Fastbreak

Charles Barkley Makes Feelings Clear About Celtics Legend Larry Bird

Charles Barkley spoke about the Boston Celtics legend.

Ben Stinar

Jan 17, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) on the bench against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Larry Bird is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.

The Indiana State legend spent all 13 seasons of his pro career playing for the Boston Celtics.

On Friday, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Bird (via The Dan Patrick Show).

Barkley: "We owe all our success in the NBA to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. They're the two most important people in the NBA history... If it wasn't for Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the NBA wouldn't be what it was today. Plain and simple."

Fans will enjoy seeing Barkley pay his respects to Bird, who is among the most popular players of all time.

His rivalry with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson took the NBA to new heights in the 1980s.

Via Hoop Muse: "Larry Bird in 1987-88:

29.9 PPG | 9.3 RPG | 6.1 APG | 1.6 SPG

• 52.7% FG
• 41.4% 3P
• 91.6% FT
• 60.8% TS"

Larry Bird waves at the crowd gathered Thursday, May 30, 2024, for the grand opening ceremony of the Larry Bird Museum in Terre Haute, Indiana. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bird was the sixth pick in the 1978 NBA Draft.

He went back to school for one more year before joining the Celtics for the 1979-80 season.

His career averages were 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 games.

Via Ballislife.com (on August 18, 2024): "Larry Bird retired 32 years ago today at the age of 35. He played the last few of his 13 seasons with a severe back injury

Still did this in his final weeks
49 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST
25 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 75% FG
21 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST
16 PTS, 14 AST, 1 TO"

