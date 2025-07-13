Charles Barkley Makes Feelings Clear About Celtics Legend Larry Bird
Larry Bird is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.
The Indiana State legend spent all 13 seasons of his pro career playing for the Boston Celtics.
On Friday, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Bird (via The Dan Patrick Show).
Barkley: "We owe all our success in the NBA to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. They're the two most important people in the NBA history... If it wasn't for Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the NBA wouldn't be what it was today. Plain and simple."
Fans will enjoy seeing Barkley pay his respects to Bird, who is among the most popular players of all time.
His rivalry with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson took the NBA to new heights in the 1980s.
Via Hoop Muse: "Larry Bird in 1987-88:
29.9 PPG | 9.3 RPG | 6.1 APG | 1.6 SPG
• 52.7% FG
• 41.4% 3P
• 91.6% FT
• 60.8% TS"
Bird was the sixth pick in the 1978 NBA Draft.
He went back to school for one more year before joining the Celtics for the 1979-80 season.
His career averages were 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 games.
Via Ballislife.com (on August 18, 2024): "Larry Bird retired 32 years ago today at the age of 35. He played the last few of his 13 seasons with a severe back injury
Still did this in his final weeks
49 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST
25 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 75% FG
21 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST
16 PTS, 14 AST, 1 TO"