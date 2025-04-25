Charles Barkley Makes Feelings Clear About Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks are playing the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, Knicks legend Patrick Ewing was seen talking to TNT commentator (and former Indiana Pacers guard) Reggie Miller.
While the clip was playing, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made his feelings clear about Ewing.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "The great Patrick Ewing and the great Reggie Miller. I love that man... They had some battles. Patrick Ewing is one of the nicest men I have ever met in my life."
Ewing was the first pick in the 1985 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.
He spent 17 seasons with the New York Knicks, Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic.
The Hall of Famer had career averages of 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field in 1,183 games.
Via StatMuse: "Patrick Ewing as a Knick:
— 22.8 PPG
— 10.4 RPG
— 2.7 BPG
— 11x All-Star
— 7x All-NBA
— 3x All-Defense
Leads the franchise in points, rebounds, steals and blocks."
While Ewing never won a title, he helped the Knicks reach the NBA Finals twice (1994 and 1999).
Via NBA History: "1994 Pacers-Knicks, Eastern Conference Finals:
Patrick Ewing finishes the tip-dunk in Game 7 to lift the Knicks to the finals!"
Ewing retired after the 2002 season (as a member of the Magic).