Charles Barkley Makes Feelings Clear About Lakers Legend Magic Johnson
Charles Barkley has become one of the biggest stars in sports TV history.
That said, he is also among the best NBA players of all time.
In a recent interview with Dan Patrick, the Hall of Famer was asked about Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
Barkley: "I thought Michael Jordan was a better player than me. That's the only player I ever played against that I thought was better than me."
Patrick: "Magic?"
Barkley: "Magic had James Worthy and Kareem. And Magic is great. We owe all our success in the NBA to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. They're the two most important people in NBA history."
Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
As a rookie, he helped lead the Lakers to the 1980 NBA Championship over Julius Erving and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Bleacher Report: "May 16, 1980: Magic Johnson secured the chip with LA in Game 6
6'9" PG started at C for injured Kareem
Played all 5 positions
42 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST
Won Finals MVP as a rookie"
The 65-year-old spent all 13 seasons of his pro career with the Lakers.
He won five NBA titles and had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.
Via Ballislife.com: "36-year-old MAGIC JOHNSON returned to the NBA & put up this line 5 years after his last game:
27 MINS
19 PTS
10 ASTS
8 REBS
1 Nasty Fake on Sprewell"