Charles Barkley Predicts Winner Of 2025 NBA Finals
The Oklahoma City Thunder had an incredible regular season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.
They have a loaded roster full of young talent that led to Sam Presti being named as the 2024-25 Executive of The Year.
Via NBA Communications: "Oklahoma City Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti has been named the 2024-25 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year.
Presti earns the annual honor for the first time after building a team that led the NBA at 68-14, tied for the sixth-best record ever."
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley predicted that the Thunder would win the 2025 NBA Championship.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT): "This is the best defensive team in the NBA... I think that team is going to win the championship."
The Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in four games).
Via Bleacher Report: "THUNDER BLOW OUT GRIZZLIES BY 51 PTS
Largest margin of victory EVER in a Game 1"
Right now, the Thunder are in the middle of a second-round series with the Denver Nuggets.
They had a chance to close them out on Thursday night (in Denver), but lost by a score of 119-107.
Game 7 will be on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City.
The biggest reason for the team's success this season has been the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
He finished the regular season averaging 32.7 points per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field.