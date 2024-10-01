Charles Barkley Reacts To Devastating NBA News
On Monday, the NBA announced the tragic news that Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo had passed away.
Mutombo spent 18 seasons with the Denver Nuggets, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks.
Via The NBA: "NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away today at the age of 58 from brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family."
Thousands of people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out on Instagram post was NBA legend Charles Barkley.
Barkley captioned his post: "It’s a sad day. We lost a great basketball player, but more importantly a great man. Rest in peace, Big Fella."
Barkley in the Instagram video: "Hey, guys, Charles here. Tough news, tough news in the NBA today. One of the great people. He obviously was a great basketball player, but I've never met a nicer man... This is a sad day for our NBA family. I've never met a nicer man than Dikembe Mutombo. My heart goes out to his family; my heart goes out to his kids... We've lost a great man. Not a great basketball player. A great man... Rest in peace big fella."
Mutombo had career averages of 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.8 blocks per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field in 1,196 regular season games.
The eight-time NBA All-Star also appeared in 101 playoff games (72 starts).
He retired after the 2009 season at 42.