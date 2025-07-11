Fastbreak

Charles Barkley Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

NBA legend Charles Barkley was asked about the Lakers signing Deandre Ayton.

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers had a major need at the center position going into the 2025 offseason.

Earlier this week, the team signed former first-overall pick Deandre Ayton.

One person who reacted to the news was NBA legend Charles Barkley (via The Dan Patrick Show).

Patrick: "Deandre Ayton going to the Lakers, what's that solve?"

Barkley: "They got bigger... I gotta go by his track record, and it's not a good track record. They needed a big guy, but are they better than Oklahoma City, Houston or Denver? I would not say so, no."

Ayton spent the first five seasons of his pro career with the Phoenix Suns.

Despite an up-and-down tenure, he was their starting center when they reached the 2021 NBA Finals.

Via Hoop Muse: "Deandre Ayton in 2021 Playoffs:

15.8 PPG
11.8 RPG
1.1 BPG
65.8% FG

vs Lakers — 15.8 PPG • 10.7 RPG • 79.6% FG"

Deandre Ayton NBA
Apr 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) against the Los Angeles Clippers during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ayton played the previous two seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers.

He finished last year with averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 40 games.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported more details earlier this month.

Via Charania (on July 2): "BREAKING: Deandre Ayton has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Between Portland and L.A., Ayton will earn $34 million next season. Agents Nima Namakian of Innovate Sports and Bill Duffy of WME Sports reached the deal with Lakers president Rob Pelinka."

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.