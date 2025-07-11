Charles Barkley Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers had a major need at the center position going into the 2025 offseason.
Earlier this week, the team signed former first-overall pick Deandre Ayton.
One person who reacted to the news was NBA legend Charles Barkley (via The Dan Patrick Show).
Patrick: "Deandre Ayton going to the Lakers, what's that solve?"
Barkley: "They got bigger... I gotta go by his track record, and it's not a good track record. They needed a big guy, but are they better than Oklahoma City, Houston or Denver? I would not say so, no."
Ayton spent the first five seasons of his pro career with the Phoenix Suns.
Despite an up-and-down tenure, he was their starting center when they reached the 2021 NBA Finals.
Via Hoop Muse: "Deandre Ayton in 2021 Playoffs:
15.8 PPG
11.8 RPG
1.1 BPG
65.8% FG
vs Lakers — 15.8 PPG • 10.7 RPG • 79.6% FG"
Ayton played the previous two seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers.
He finished last year with averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 40 games.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported more details earlier this month.
Via Charania (on July 2): "BREAKING: Deandre Ayton has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Between Portland and L.A., Ayton will earn $34 million next season. Agents Nima Namakian of Innovate Sports and Bill Duffy of WME Sports reached the deal with Lakers president Rob Pelinka."