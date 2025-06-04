Charles Barkley Reveals How Michael Jordan Made Him $50 Million From Nike Stock
Despite never winning a title, Charles Barkley is among the best (and most beloved) NBA players of all time.
Barkley (who was sponsored by Nike) revealed how Michael Jordan made him around $50 million in stock options.
Barkley (via The Dan Patrick Show): "At the time, I was making about $3 million a year... He said I want you to quit taking taking $3 million. Take a million and take the other $2 million in stock options... I ended up probably making, seriously, another $50 million, to be honest with you."
Barkley played a time where the NBA salaries were much lower than they are now.
Not counting his endorsements (or Nike stock), Barkley had $40.6 million in NBA career earnings (h/t Spotrac).
Via NBA History (on May 25, 2020): "On this day in 1993, Charles Barkley won the NBA MVP, averaging 25.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 5.1 APG and leading the @Suns to the best record in the NBA! #NBAVault"
He spent 16 NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.
The 62-year-old had career averages of 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 26.6% from the three-point range in 1,073 games.
Via Ballislife.com (on February 20, 2024): "NBA Twitter doesn't know about the “6-4” unicorn in Philly that led the league in rebounds.
25+ REB (7x)
30+ PTS/20+ REB (27x)
30+ PTS/20+ REB (4x)
20+ PTS/30+ REB (1) "