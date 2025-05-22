Charles Barkley Reveals Most Underrated Player In NBA
On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers are playing the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley revealed who he thinks is the most underrated player in the NBA.
Barkley (h/t NBA on TNT): "I think the reason the Pacers are here is Siakam. I think he's the most underrated player in the NBA. He's the best player on their team, but he's the most underrated player in the NBA... He's one of the few players in the NBA who you can never run a play for and he gets you 26."
Pacers fans will enjoy hearing Barkley's comments.
Siakam is coming off a regular season where he averages of 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 78 games.
He made his third career NBA All-Star Game.
Via @wsgadlibs: "Pascal Siakam’s NBA Career so far
2017: G-League Champion & Finals MVP
2019: NBA Champion & MIP
2020: All Star & All-NBA 2nd Team
2022: All-NBA 3rd Team
2023: All Star
2024: ECF
2025: All Star & ECF
20+ PPG every season since 2020
One of the most underappreciated stars ever"
The Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.