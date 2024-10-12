Charles Barkley Reveals NBA Player That Disappoints Him Every Year
Jarrett Allen is one of the best young centers in the NBA.
The Cleveland Cavalier star is coming off a season where he averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was on The Jim Jackson Show, and he revealed that Allen is the NBA player who disappoints him the most every year.
Barkley: "The one guy drive me crazy and I've been waiting on him, I've been bragging about this dude for five years and he disappoints me every year. Jarrett Allen... I thought he'd be a 20, 10 guy and an All-Star by now... He should be the second option on that team. He's the second best player on that team."
Barkley clearly has high hopes for Allen, so his comments are just as much praise as they are a critique of his game.
The Cavs finished last season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Allen missed the final eight games of the playoffs and did not appear in the series with Boston.
The Cavs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Allen is going into his eighth NBA season (and his fifth playing for the Cavs).