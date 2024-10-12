Fastbreak

Charles Barkley Reveals NBA Player That Disappoints Him Every Year

NBA legend Charles Barkley spoke about Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen.

Ben Stinar

Apr 6, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Charles Barkley reacts in the second half in the semifinals of the 2019 men's Final Four between the Virginia Cavaliers and Auburn Tigers at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-Imagn Images
Jarrett Allen is one of the best young centers in the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavalier star is coming off a season where he averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.

Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was on The Jim Jackson Show, and he revealed that Allen is the NBA player who disappoints him the most every year.

Barkley: "The one guy drive me crazy and I've been waiting on him, I've been bragging about this dude for five years and he disappoints me every year. Jarrett Allen... I thought he'd be a 20, 10 guy and an All-Star by now... He should be the second option on that team. He's the second best player on that team."

Barkley clearly has high hopes for Allen, so his comments are just as much praise as they are a critique of his game.

The Cavs finished last season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.

They lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

Allen missed the final eight games of the playoffs and did not appear in the series with Boston.

Jarrett Allen
Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cavs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

Allen is going into his eighth NBA season (and his fifth playing for the Cavs).

