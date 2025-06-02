Charles Barkley Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best NBA Player Of All Time
Charles Barkley is one of the best 25 NBA players of all time.
He is also among the most honest basketball pundits.
Recently, Barkley revealed that he thinks Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the best player of all time (in an interview with Dan Patrick).
Barkley: "He's in my opinion, no disrespect to Kobe or LeBron, he's the greatest player I've seen."
For a lot of people, Jordan is seen as the best player ever.
That said, players such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are also in the running.
Via @DieHardCBfans: "Michael Jordan didn’t miss a single game during his Final 3-Peat with the Bulls.
Jordan played 310 out of 310 possible games including playoffs from 1995 to 1998 while winning 3 championships.
MJ cared about the fans who paid to watch him live. Never took a day off to rest."
Jordan led the Bulls to six titles over 13 years with the franchise.
He then spent his final two seasons with the Washington Wizards.
The Hall of Fame shooting guard had career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 1,072 games.
Via @JordanMuse_: "Michael Jordan’s final season as a Bull.
28.7 PPG
82 Games
NBA Champion
Season MVP
All-Star Game & Finals MVP
All-NBA 1st Team
All-NBA 1st Team Defense
Scoring Champion
To think he didn’t play NBA basketball again for almost 3 years after this."