Charles Barkley Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The NBA
Nikola Jokic has won three MVP Awards in the previous four years.
The Denver Nuggets star has established himself as one of the best players in NBA history.
With the new season starting on Tuesday, a lot of rankings have been released for the top players in the league.
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley ranked his top 50 players (via Bleacher Report).
Barkley ranked Jokic as the top player in the NBA, with Luka Doncic (2) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (3).
While rankings are subjective, it's hard to argue picking Jokic as the top player in the world.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Nuggets will play their first game of the regular season on Thursday evening when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver, Colorado.
Jokic is going into his tenth season in the NBA (all with Denver).
His career averages are 20.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 675 games.
He has also appeared in 80 playoff games and led the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA Championship.
Via Bleacher Report: "🚨 INSIDE'S TOP 20 CURRENT NBA PLAYERS
Chuck, Shaq and Kenny's combined 1-20
1. Nikola Jokić
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Luka Dončić
4. Joel Embiid
5. LeBron James
6. Stephen Curry
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
8. Kevin Durant
9. Jaylen Brown
10. Jayson Tatum
11. Anthony Edwards
12. Anthony Davis
13. Devin Booker
14. Jalen Brunson
15. Bam Adebayo
16. Ja Morant
17. Paolo Banchero
18. Kyrie Irving
19. Victor Wembanyama
20. Paul George"