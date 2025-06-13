Charles Barkley Shares Brutally Honest Truth For Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant still remains one of the elite players in the NBA at 36.
That said, the Phoenix Suns had a poor season, and Durant is now expected to get traded sometime in the near future.
Recently, Suns legend Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on the situation.
Barkley (via Bleacher Report): "The Suns, they put three bad dudes together... They didn't fit... The Phoenix Suns gotta do what's best for them. They gave up all their draft picks for the next five years to get him... They can't let Kevin Durant dictate where he wants to go."
Durant recently responded to a fan on social media who was critical of his lack of success in recent years.
@00Kenxman wrote: "What have you done since leaving?
Brooklyn was a failure
Phoenix currently is a failure
And you’re about to jump ship to the next best available team lol."
Durant responded back: "All stars, 50/40/90, all nba. Efficient buckets brother, I also got a career high assist one year. Hit 30k points, won a couple Olympic golds and mvps…what a career and I’m still goin. I love my life 😂😂😂😂"
Even though the Suns went 36-46, Durant had one of the best seasons in the league.
The All-Star forward averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Durant has also played for the Nets, Thunder and Warriors.