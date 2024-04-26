Charles Barkley's Viral Quote About The Los Angeles Lakers
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
The Nuggets won by a score of 112-105, so the Lakers are now in an 0-3 hole.
After the game, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about the Lakers and one his quotes went viral (h/t NBA on TNT).
Barkley: "It's like their spirits were broken. They were just going through the motions in the first half. I haven't seen a broken spirit like that since Kenny's last couple races to the board."
The Lakers will have to win Game 4 on Saturday evening to avoid getting swept by the Nuggets for the second straight season.
They have also lost each of their last 11 matchups against Denver dating back to the 2022-23 regular season.
The biggest concern for the Lakers is that they have been unable to hold leads.
In Game 2, they had a 20-point lead and they also had a 12-point lead in Thursday's loss.
Four of five starters for the Nuggets scored 20+ points.
Aaron Gordon led the way with 29 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Last season, the Nuggets won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat (after sweeping the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round, and face off against either Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves or Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.