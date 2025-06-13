Charles Barkley Was Wrong About The NBA Finals
On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Pacers have the chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.
Before the series began, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley thought that neither the New York Knicks (or Pacers) would have a chance against Oklahoma City.
Barkley (via the NBA on TNT on May 27): "This is the Oklahoma City Invitational. Whoever comes out the east, they're gonna beat the hell out of them... The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to win the championship... OKC is the best team in the NBA."
While the Thunder can still very easily win the 2025 title, Barkley's prediction is wrong.
The Pacers have proven to be a tough matchup for the Thunder, as even if they lose, the series would have to go six games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Thunder have played Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein together for only five minutes in the NBA Finals.
Oklahoma City going away from their size advantage to run with the Pacers is backfiring.
Before the Finals, Holmgren and Hartenstein lineups carried a +5.7 net rating."
Following Game 4, the teams will return to Oklahoma City on Monday.
Neither franchise has ever won a title.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the closest defender on 23 shots by the Pacers in Game 3. That's the highest amount of any game for SGA this season. Indiana got him involved in actions over and over and over."