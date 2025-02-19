Charlotte Hornets And Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets will face off in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Hornets have ruled out Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie and Grant Williams.
LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams are both probable.
The Lakers will be without Maxi Kleber, while LeBron James is currently questionable.
The Hornets come into the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-39 record in 52 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
On the road, the Hornets have gone 4-19 in the 23 games they have played away from Charlotte.
Following the Lakers, they will visit Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.
Via Inside Hoops: "There is one NBA game tonight, Hornets at Lakers - a rescheduled game that was originally to be played in early January."
As for the Lakers, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-20 record in 52 games.
They have won eight of their last ten.
At home, the Lakers are 19-6 in 25 games.
Following Charlotte, they will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
Via Lakers All Day Everyday: "LAKERS BASKETBALL IS BACK
The Lakers take on the Hornets for the first time since the rescinded trade between Dalton Knecht and Mark Williams"
The Lakers beat the Hornets (last month) by a score of 112-107.