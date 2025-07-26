Charlotte Hornets Announce Signing Of Former NBA 2nd-Round Pick
The Hornets have signed Antonio Reeves.
Antonio Reeves spent his rookie season (last year) with the New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished with averages of 6.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 44 games.
This week, the Charlotte Hornets officially announced that they had signed Reeves.
Via The Charlotte Hornets (on July 25): "OFFICIAL: We have signed free-agent guard Antonio Reeves to a Two-Way contract. In a corresponding move, the team waived guard Damion Baugh."
