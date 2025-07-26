Fastbreak

Charlotte Hornets Announce Signing Of Former NBA 2nd-Round Pick

The Hornets have signed Antonio Reeves.

Ben Stinar

Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Antonio Reeves (12) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Antonio Reeves spent his rookie season (last year) with the New Orleans Pelicans.

He finished with averages of 6.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 44 games.

This week, the Charlotte Hornets officially announced that they had signed Reeves.

Via The Charlotte Hornets (on July 25): "OFFICIAL: We have signed free-agent guard Antonio Reeves to a Two-Way contract. In a corresponding move, the team waived guard Damion Baugh."

