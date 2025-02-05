Charlotte Hornets Fans Respond To LaMelo Ball Injury News
LaMelo Ball has missed each of the previous four games with an injury.
The Charlotte Hornets star had been averaging 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 31 games.
On Tuesday, the team announced an update.
Via Hornets PR: "UPDATE: @hornets guard LaMelo Ball has continued to undergo treatment for his left ankle sprain. He has progressed to a return to on court activity and additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate."
Many fans responded to the news.
@truzzbuzz: "Does the pain ever stop?"
@nickyd924: "Usually not for this ever with him. But just shut him down. It’s not like he’s gonna get any more experience this season with Miller and we really need top 4 odds because of how loaded this draft class is, and the worst thing possible would be him getting hurt again."
@_NCBall_: "He will most likely be back after the All Star break. Understandable"
@BMilly24Muse: "omg were finally getting an update at a decent time"
@SmashKnowsBall: "So basically im hearing he's going to be back after the trade deadline"
Ball is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Hornets).
They are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-35 record in 47 games.
The Hornets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in North Carolina.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous eight seasons.