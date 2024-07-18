Fastbreak

Charlotte Hornets Legend Kemba Walker Reveals Honest Thoughts On LaMelo Ball

Kemba Walker recently spoke about LaMelo Ball.

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles the ball up the court against the Miami Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Kemba Walker played 12 seasons in the NBA, and the best tenure of his career came with the Charlotte Hornets (2011-19).

Recently, Walker retired and was hired to be a coach for Charlotte.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on July 3: "After retiring from a 12-year NBA career, four-time All-Star Kemba Walker is rejoining the Charlotte Hornets on new coach Charles Lee's coaching staff as a player enhancement coach."

Walker did an interview (via the Hornets) and revealed his thoughts on the team's young star, LaMelo Ball.

Walker: "I think we have the right pieces, starting with LaMelo, who I'm a huge fan of. Super excited to get the opportunity to work with him. One of the reasons why I said yes to the job... We got Melo, who's an unbelievable talent; he's special. Watching him on the court, I can really see this organization going really far."

Ball has struggled with staying healthy, but he is coming off a year where he averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.

He was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and made the All-Star Game during the 2022 season (his second year in the league).

That said, the Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA for nearly a decade.

They have been unable to make the playoffs since Kemba Walker was on the team (in 2016).

