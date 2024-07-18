Charlotte Hornets Legend Kemba Walker Reveals Honest Thoughts On LaMelo Ball
Kemba Walker played 12 seasons in the NBA, and the best tenure of his career came with the Charlotte Hornets (2011-19).
Recently, Walker retired and was hired to be a coach for Charlotte.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on July 3: "After retiring from a 12-year NBA career, four-time All-Star Kemba Walker is rejoining the Charlotte Hornets on new coach Charles Lee's coaching staff as a player enhancement coach."
Walker did an interview (via the Hornets) and revealed his thoughts on the team's young star, LaMelo Ball.
Walker: "I think we have the right pieces, starting with LaMelo, who I'm a huge fan of. Super excited to get the opportunity to work with him. One of the reasons why I said yes to the job... We got Melo, who's an unbelievable talent; he's special. Watching him on the court, I can really see this organization going really far."
Ball has struggled with staying healthy, but he is coming off a year where he averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
He was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and made the All-Star Game during the 2022 season (his second year in the league).
That said, the Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA for nearly a decade.
They have been unable to make the playoffs since Kemba Walker was on the team (in 2016).