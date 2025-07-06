Charlotte Hornets Officially Announce Trade With Bucks
Pat Connaughton has been a very valuable role player for the Milwaukee Bucks in each of the previous seven seasons.
On Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets officially announced that they have traded for the former Notre Dame star.
Via Hornets.com: "Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today that the Hornets have acquired guard Pat Connaughton and two second-round draft picks from the Milwaukee Bucks for guard Vasa Micic."
Connaughton finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 41 games.
He has played ten total seasons for the Trail Blazers and Bucks.
Via X User @sig_50: "The Charlotte Hornets are a *perfect* landing-destination for Pat Connaughton too at this stage of his career to extends his years in this league as a veteran-presence/leader.
I’m glad to see him get to somewhere else and not be completely labeled a send-off into the league."
On the other side, Micic spent the 2024-25 season with the Hornets and Suns.
He had averages of 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 34.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 41 games.
The Hornets were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
As for the Bucks, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).