Charlotte Hornets Officially Release NBA Champion
Reggie Jackson is coming off his second year playing for the Denver Nuggets.
The former Boston College star finished the season with averages of 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Over the summer, Jackson was sent to the Charlotte Hornets in a trade.
Via The Charlotte Hornets on July 6: "OFFICIAL: We have acquired guard Josh Green, guard Reggie Jackson and 2029 and 2030 second-round picks via Denver in a six-team trade."
On Tuesday, the team announced that they have now waived him.
Via The Hornets: "OFFICIAL: We have waived guard Reggie Jackson."
The 13-year veteran will not have to wait long to find a new home because ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has already reported that Jackson will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Veteran guard Reggie Jackson — who agreed on a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets — plans to join the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers."
Jackson was with the Nuggets when they won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
In addition to Denver, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 853 regular season games.
As for the Hornets, they finished the season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.