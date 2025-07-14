Charlotte Hornets Officially Sign Former Duke Star
Mason Plumlee spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Phoeinx Suns.
The 35-year-old center had averages of 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 61.9% from the field in 74 games.
On Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets officially announced that they had signed Plumlee.
Via Hornets.com: "Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today that the team has signed free-agent center Mason Plumlee. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Plumlee was the 22nd pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has played 12 years for the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons (and Hornets).
Plumlee will be a good veteran to add to the Hornets' locker room.
His career averages are 8.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 59.5% from the field in 860 games.
He's also appeared in 71 NBA playoff games (11 starts).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on June 30): "Free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. The Hornets get some frontcourt depth, completing a contract with Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports for Plumlee's 13th NBA season."
The Hornets last made the NBA playoffs during the 2016 season (with Kemba Walker).
They are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.
That said, the franchise has made a lot of new additions over the offseason.