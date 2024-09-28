Charlotte Hornets Officially Sign Recent Lakers Player
The Charlotte Hornets will play their first preseason game on October 6 when they host the New York Knicks in North Carolina.
Ahead of media day and training camp, teams around the league have been finalizing their rosters.
On Saturday, the Hornets announced that they have signed Harry Giles.
Via Hornets PR: "Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has signed center Harry Giles III, guard RaeQuan Battle and guard Jaylen Sims. In corresponding moves, the team waived center Joel Soriano, Battle and Sims."
Giles finished last season with averages of 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field in 23 games for the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.
The 26-year-old was initially the 20th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings over four seasons.
His career averages are 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 24.4% from the three-point range in 165 games.
Via Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer on September 22: "#Hornets have agreed to a deal with Harry Giles, league sources confirm. Hornets could use another big man and he'll be in the mix when camp begins in just over a week."
The Hornets will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets in Texas.
They have missed the NBA playoffs for eight straight seasons.