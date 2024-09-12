Charlotte Hornets Officially Sign Recent OKC Thunder Player
Keyontae Johnson is coming off a season where he appeared in nine games for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished the year with averages of 1.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, the Hornets announced that they have signed Johnson (and three other players).
Via Hornets.com: "September 11, 2024 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has signed guard Marcus Garrett, forward Keyontae Johnson, guard Caleb McConnell and center Joel Soriano. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Johnson also spent a lot of time in the G League last season.
He averaged 19.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 25 regular season games.
@HornetsReddit: "As previously reported and just officially announced by the Charlotte Hornets, the team is signing Joel Soriano and Keyontae Johnson to Exhibit 10 deals.
Marcus Garrett and Caleb McConnell are also joining the squad for training camp. Both are on Greensboro Swarm's roster."
The Hornets are coming off a year where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-51 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight season.
Despite having a lot of young talent on the roster (led by LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller), the Hornets have been unable to make the postseason since Kemba Walker was on the team.