Charlotte Hornets Officially Sign Veteran NBA Guard
Spencer Dinwiddie has been a productive player over his 11 seasons in the NBA.
He finished the 2024-25 season (with the Dallas Mavericks) averaging 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets officially announced that they had signed Dinwiddie.
Via Hornets PR: "Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today that the team has signed free-agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Dinwiddie was the 38th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Colorado.
The 32-year-old has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers.
He has career averages of 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 621 games.
Dinwiddie brings a level of experience to a Hornets team that has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season.
During the 2022 season, he helped lead the Mavs to the Western Conference finals.
Via Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer (on July 12): "From last night: Spencer Dinwiddie and Josh Green hanging together. Green has been in Vegas for most of the week with his left arm still in a sling."
The Hornets were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.
They missed the playoffs (and the play-in tournament).