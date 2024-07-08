Charlotte Hornets Officially Trade For NBA Champion Point Guard
Reggie Jackson is coming off another productive year for the Denver Nuggets.
The former Boston College star finished his season with averages of 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets officially completed their trade with the Nuggets to land Jackson.
Via The Charlotte Hornets PR: "Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has acquired guard Josh Green, guard Reggie Jackson and 2029 and 2030 second-round picks via Denver in a six-team trade. As part of the deal, Charlotte sends a 2025 second-round pick (via Philadelphia) and cash to the Nuggets."
Jackson was the 24th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers over 13 seasons.
His career averages are 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 853 regular season games.
The 2023 NBA Champion has appeared in 87 playoff games (39 starts).
While Jackson is still a reliable role player, the Hornets are in rebuilding mode, so it will be interesting to see if they keep him or try to make another trade for more assets.
The Hornets finished the 2023-24 season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight year.